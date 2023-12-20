Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,139.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $533.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $932.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $884.75. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.