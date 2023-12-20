Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,139.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $932.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

