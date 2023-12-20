Brokerages Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT at $1,625.00

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,625.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,441.34 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,528.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,409.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,368.70.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

