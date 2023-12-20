Brokerages Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) PT at $39.00

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after buying an additional 382,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

