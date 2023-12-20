Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) PT at C$125.64

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.64.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE PD opened at C$72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.98. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The company had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3393214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

