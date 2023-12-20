Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price at $67.75

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

SSNC stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

