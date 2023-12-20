Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Target Price at $73.40

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

