Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. CSFB dropped their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 347,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,440. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,310.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,332,268 shares of company stock worth $11,151,917 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

