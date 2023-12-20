Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $210.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

