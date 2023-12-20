Brookmont Capital Management Makes New $224,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

BWXT stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

