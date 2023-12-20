Brookmont Capital Management Sells 976 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,439,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $14,422,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

