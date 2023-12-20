Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $155.89. 684,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,109. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

