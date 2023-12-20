Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.63. The stock had a trading volume of 540,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,121. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.