Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

TGT stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.98. 780,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

