Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189,114. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.