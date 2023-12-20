Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,176. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

