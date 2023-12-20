Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 182,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 46,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,065,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,540,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

