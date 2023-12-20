Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 2,734,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,837,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

