Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. 1,272,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

