Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,412,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.03. 193,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,659. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day moving average of $203.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

