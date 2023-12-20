Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson stock remained flat at $189.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $190.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

