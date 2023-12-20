Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $875,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QCOM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.43. 1,367,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $143.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

