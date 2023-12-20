Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $949,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded up $9.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $552.00. 62,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,845. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.49 and its 200-day moving average is $512.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

