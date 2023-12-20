Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 964,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

