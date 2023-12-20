Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

EMR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,976. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

