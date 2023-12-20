Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 1.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 3,053,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,845,766. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.