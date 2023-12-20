Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. 400,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,919. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

