Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 300,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,189,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

GE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 999,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,541. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. General Electric has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $126.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

