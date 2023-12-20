Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.97. 911,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,593. The stock has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average is $164.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

