Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $777.42. The company had a trading volume of 207,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $675.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.34. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $781.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

