Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $341.06. The company had a trading volume of 862,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,931. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $346.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.53.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

