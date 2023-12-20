Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,459 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,875,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,805,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

