Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

