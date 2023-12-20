Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

Broadcom stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,133.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $530.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $932.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $884.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

