Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 952 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.42. 548,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

