BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.