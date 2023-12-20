CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of CAE worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

