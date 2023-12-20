Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CCD stock remained flat at $20.11 on Wednesday. 17,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $24.68.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
