Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CCD stock remained flat at $20.11 on Wednesday. 17,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

