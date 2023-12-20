Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $24.68.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.