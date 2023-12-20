Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.