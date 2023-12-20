Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 11th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after buying an additional 164,872 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

