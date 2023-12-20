Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,932. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

