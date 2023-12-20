Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 11th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,711. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

In related news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $57,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

