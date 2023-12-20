Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGO remained flat at $9.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

In other news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $57,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

