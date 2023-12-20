Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

CPZ stock traded down 0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 14.79. 37,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,249. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 17.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.91.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,568 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

