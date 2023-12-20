Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.07 on Wednesday, hitting 14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 14.27 and a 200 day moving average of 14.91. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 17.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

