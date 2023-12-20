Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 11th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 120,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 103,028 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $822,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

