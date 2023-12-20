Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 11th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 120,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.43.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
