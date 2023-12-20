Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CSQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 91,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,152. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

