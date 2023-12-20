Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CSQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 91,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,152. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
