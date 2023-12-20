Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $21.04

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $21.86. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 2,545 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $660.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

