Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camden National by 654.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

