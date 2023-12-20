Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Lowered by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,656 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 1.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of Cameco worth $31,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in Cameco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

